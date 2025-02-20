Mineral water partly contaminated with chemicals

Poor marks for Kobersdorf

Urquelle did show contamination, but at 57 nanograms per liter (ng/l) this was slightly above the limit of quantification and therefore below the EU limit. In contrast, the Waldquelle, which is also bottled in Kobersdorf, received poor marks: The TFA contamination was 270 ng/l and therefore above the EU limit. It was also one of the low mineralized waters. The SteirerQuell brand scored worst in the test, with 950 ng/l.