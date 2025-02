Planned pumped power plant as a private idea

Outrage not taken seriously

Fürst does not understand why the FPÖ is suddenly upset about an evaluation. "Norbert Hofer in particular is more than behaviorally conspicuous and untrustworthy in this regard, because he always makes people sit up and take notice with his enthusiasm for nuclear power plants. In this respect, we don't really take the FPÖ's artificial indignation seriously," says the Red party leader.