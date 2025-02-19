Wrong-way driver hotspot: the greatest danger lurks here

Wörthersee section causes danger

Last year, the most wrong-way drivers were registered on the southern highway (A2) with 64 reports, followed by the Tauern highway (A10) and the western highway (A1). The section of freeway with the most wrong-way drivers since the surveys began is the Wörthersee section of the A2 between Klagenfurt and Villach. In 2024, 20 wrong-way drivers were reported there as well as on the Semmering expressway (S6). In the greater Villach area, this region accounted for 16 percent of all wrong-way driver reports last year. The region was already Austria's hotspot for wrong-way driving in 2023.