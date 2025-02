Moving career abroad: From lion to foal

From lion to foal! Martin Stranzl's soccer career could be summarized in an animalistic way. Born in Burgenland, he ventured abroad as a teenager, but the 44-year-old has no professional career in Austria to his name. Instead, he made a name for himself in Germany and Russia and also played over 50 times for the ÖFB team. In "Legionär on air", he talks about coaching legends, Russian flair and the 2008 European Championships in his own country.