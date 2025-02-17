Will red-black start this week? “The mood is good!”

One thing is already certain: if the ÖVP and SPÖ are able to agree on a new edition of the coalition negotiations, there will be no more talks in subgroups. After all, there is a 300-page protocol of the negotiations. To ensure that compromises are also possible this time, the SPÖ has a kind of "supervised negotiation" - the pragmatic trade unionist Josef Muchitsch and the Third President of the National Council Doris Bures are keeping a close eye on Babler.