Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Talks underway

Will red-black start this week? “The mood is good!”

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 18:27

Austria looks back on a good 140 days without a new government - will everything finally happen quickly? The ÖVP and SPÖ want to give it one more try, the Federal President and the voters are to be informed by the middle of the week. The "Krone" knows the current state of affairs.

0 Kommentare

At the moment, nobody wants to talk about new coalition negotiations, but about talks. Only the chief negotiators have been sounding out since the weekend whether the sticking points that caused the coalition negotiations to fail can now be overcome.

"The mood is good, but we can't announce a breakthrough yet," we hear. The ÖVP and SPÖ only want to make representations to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and inform the public when a concrete result is available. The time could come in the middle of this week.

One thing is already certain: if the ÖVP and SPÖ are able to agree on a new edition of the coalition negotiations, there will be no more talks in subgroups. After all, there is a 300-page protocol of the negotiations. To ensure that compromises are also possible this time, the SPÖ has a kind of "supervised negotiation" - the pragmatic trade unionist Josef Muchitsch and the Third President of the National Council Doris Bures are keeping a close eye on Babler.

On the ÖVP side, party leader Christian Stocker, club chairman August Wöginger, Secretary General Alexander Pröll and Upper Austrian Governor Thomas Stelzer are negotiating. The distribution of ministries will also be exciting for the ÖVP and SPÖ - in particular, who will get the Ministry of Finance?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf