Cultural site in Syria
Experts want to restore the ancient city of Palmyra
Following the fall of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, archaeologists now have their sights set on the country's cultural sites: they hope that the ancient city of Palmyra, which was destroyed during the war, can be comprehensively restored.
Palmyra is a famous Syrian landmark. However, the cultural site has been severely damaged by 14 years of war. Experts hope that the destination could once again attract international visitors once it has been restored. Local tourists have already taken the opportunity to visit the fascinating destination.
Visited by 150,000 tourists/month before the civil war
Palmyra is one of six UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Syria. The city was once an important hub on the Silk Road and connected the Roman and Parthian empires with Asia. The cultural site has ruins dating back to Roman times, some of which are 2,000 years old. Before the outbreak of the civil war in 2011, Palmyra was the country's most popular tourist destination, attracting around 150,000 visitors a month.
More pictures from Palmyra:
In the recent past, it was home to a prison where thousands of political prisoners, including opponents of the Assad regime, were tortured. When the Islamic State terrorist militia took control of the city, many well-known monuments were damaged. For example, temples and a triumphal arch were destroyed because IS supporters regarded these buildings as symbols of idol worship.
Researcher and expert Ayman Nabu was one of the first people to visit Palmyra after the fall of the Assad regime. "The Palmyra Museum was in a deplorable state, documents and artifacts were missing - we have no idea what happened to it," the scientist laments. He reports of looting and many illegal excavations from which the cultural site has suffered.
