Experts want to restore the ancient city of Palmyra

Palmyra is one of six UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Syria. The city was once an important hub on the Silk Road and connected the Roman and Parthian empires with Asia. The cultural site has ruins dating back to Roman times, some of which are 2,000 years old. Before the outbreak of the civil war in 2011, Palmyra was the country's most popular tourist destination, attracting around 150,000 visitors a month.