"Dancing Stars"

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 15:53

They have already been closed for two years, but in less than a month they will open again: the doors to the "Dancing Stars" ballroom. It has been known for some time which celebrities will be demonstrating their dancing skills in the 16th season from March 14. On Monday, they found out which professional will prepare them for the live shows (Fridays, 8.15 pm, ORF 1 and ORF ON) in the best possible way.

Conny Kreuter will once again be whirling across the dance floor. She has relinquished her role as head choreographer and in return will be able to train dance newcomer and cabaret artist Wolfgang "Fifi" Pissecker. When the pairings were announced in Vienna, the latter declared that he had "absolutely no" experience. He had not even attended dance school. "I wish you good luck with me, Conny," he grinned. The two have to present a cha-cha-cha.

Actress Julia Cencig also has to impress with one of these. "The biggest challenge will be standing in front of the jury and keeping your composure when they're not thrilled," says the long-time "Soko Kitzbühel" investigator. She will have professional newcomer Patrick Seebauer at her side, who at least doesn't have to start from scratch, as Cencig enjoys dancing the Argentine tango. But she is still a beginner, Cencig was keen to dampen expectations somewhat.

The "Dancing Star 2025" with her dance partners
The "Dancing Star 2025" with her dance partners
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)

Ex-politician Glawischnig now devotes herself to happier things
Ex-Greens politician Eva Glawischnig dances with Dimitar Stefanin, who led Missy May to victory in the last season. "My dream partner," says the now entrepreneur happily. Why is she taking part? "I ask myself that too," she joked, but added: "I think dancing is beautiful, but I can't do it at all." She has left politics behind her and is now concentrating on things that bring her joy: Gardening or even dancing.

Like Glawischnig, chef Andi Wojta has to score points with a slow waltz in the opening show. He has no idea how he is going to rock it. "I just hope that the water doesn't burn," said Wojta, who has already given up wine and cheese in the evening in preparation for "Dancing Stars". He dances with Kati Kallus.

Wolfgang "Fifi" Pissecker &amp; Conny Kreuter: "I already wish Conny good luck with me - she has a lot of work ahead of her." Kreuter remains calm: "I'm happy when I can dance with men who have a strong character."
Wolfgang "Fifi" Pissecker &amp; Conny Kreuter: "I already wish Conny good luck with me - she has a lot of work ahead of her." Kreuter remains calm: "I'm happy when I can dance with men who have a strong character."
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Eva Glawischnig &amp; Dimitar Stefanin "I'm absolutely delighted. Dimitar Stefanin was my dream dance partner, but he will have a tough job with me," admits Glawischnig. Dimitar remains optimistic: "Dance is something positive, especially in times like these."
Eva Glawischnig &amp; Dimitar Stefanin "I'm absolutely delighted. Dimitar Stefanin was my dream dance partner, but he will have a tough job with me," admits Glawischnig. Dimitar remains optimistic: "Dance is something positive, especially in times like these."
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Julia Cencig &amp; Patrick Seebauer: "It's going to be a great experience - I think it's really going to be something," says Patrick Seebauer happily. Julia Cencig is excited: "I'm excited, it's like 'Herzblatt' and definitely sounds like a great promise."
Julia Cencig &amp; Patrick Seebauer: "It's going to be a great experience - I think it's really going to be something," says Patrick Seebauer happily. Julia Cencig is excited: "I'm excited, it's like 'Herzblatt' and definitely sounds like a great promise."
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)

Comedian Bohl familiar with the "step to the bar"
Comedian Paulus Bohl is very familiar with "the step to the bar", not so much with those required on the dance floor. Katharina Malek will prepare him for a samba for the first show. Performance coach Heilwig Pfanzelter has to convince the jury with a Quickstep. "My high school dance course was a few Thursdays ago", she told her professional partner Florian Gschaider, but referred to regular yoga, strength and endurance training. Actor Aaron Karl now chooses the steps instead of the escalator. Professional newcomer Kateryna Mizera wants him to "talk" as little as possible during training so that the samba works.

Content creator Strigl already has enough followers
"Anna Strigl's grandma will have the time of her life" with the content creator's appearance on "Dancing Stars". After all, the two have always watched the show together. She is certainly not there to gain more followers on TikTok, Instagram and co. "That's enough," says the Tyrolean, who has to perform a slow waltz with Herbert Stanonik to kick off the show. "Good coordination, but not when dancing," points out ex-tennis pro Stefan Koubek, who last showcased his dancing skills "somewhere late at night to cuddly rock". Next he will present them to Manuela Stöckl, who has to get him fit for the dance floor.

A quickstep to Linkin Park's "The Emptiness Machine" is expected from businesswoman Simone Lugner. Lugner is already giving "Dancing Stars" sleepless nights from sheer nervousness. "Don't worry, it will get worse," her professional partner Danilo Campisi had ready to cheer her up.

Stefan Koubek &amp; Manuela Stöckl: "We're about to put the athlete's coordination to the test," says Manuela Stöckl. Koubek is ambitious: "Not in dancing, but we'll manage that."
Stefan Koubek &amp; Manuela Stöckl: "We're about to put the athlete's coordination to the test," says Manuela Stöckl. Koubek is ambitious: "Not in dancing, but we'll manage that."
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Simone Lugner &amp; Danilo Campisi: "That fits - the goal is of course to win, even if I can hardly imagine having to learn several dances at the same time," says Simone Lugner. Danilo Campisi grins: "Simone is excited now, but don't worry, it will get much worse."
Simone Lugner &amp; Danilo Campisi: "That fits - the goal is of course to win, even if I can hardly imagine having to learn several dances at the same time," says Simone Lugner. Danilo Campisi grins: "Simone is excited now, but don't worry, it will get much worse."
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Heilwig Pfanzelter &amp; Florian Gschaider: "I can still learn something," says Florian Gschaider. Pfanzelter takes it sportingly: "I'm learning to dance from Florian and teaching him Vorarlbergerisch in return."
Heilwig Pfanzelter &amp; Florian Gschaider: "I can still learn something," says Florian Gschaider. Pfanzelter takes it sportingly: "I'm learning to dance from Florian and teaching him Vorarlbergerisch in return."
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Anna Strigl &amp; Herbert Stanonik: "That's cool, I'm happy," says Anna Strigl. Her dance partner says with a wink: "And I can finally speak Tyrolean."
Anna Strigl &amp; Herbert Stanonik: "That's cool, I'm happy," says Anna Strigl. Her dance partner says with a wink: "And I can finally speak Tyrolean."
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Paulus Bohl &amp; Catharina Malek: "She'll give me a good grinding, she just said," jokes Paulus Bohl. His dance partner counters: "I like to laugh and make jokes - that goes well together. And the fact that he has a mind of his own - that's something I can get used to."
Paulus Bohl &amp; Catharina Malek: "She'll give me a good grinding, she just said," jokes Paulus Bohl. His dance partner counters: "I like to laugh and make jokes - that goes well together. And the fact that he has a mind of his own - that's something I can get used to."
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Aaron Karl &amp; Kateryna Mizera. Mizera's first impression: "My celebrity fully meets my expectations. Less chatting and lots of dancing." Karl takes it with humor: "It could be exciting, but I'm really looking forward to it."
Aaron Karl &amp; Kateryna Mizera. Mizera's first impression: "My celebrity fully meets my expectations. Less chatting and lots of dancing." Karl takes it with humor: "It could be exciting, but I'm really looking forward to it."
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)

Review and outlook as early as March 7
None of the dance couples have to leave the show after the first episode. The jury and audience votes will be carried over to the second edition and will be included in the decision there. Those who can't wait until the season opener on March 14 will have the opportunity to get in the mood for "Dancing Stars" one week before (March 7) with a review of the past season and a look ahead to the upcoming season - including insights into the current rehearsals. This will be presented by Andi Knoll, who will be supported by Mirjam Weichselbraun from the live shows onwards.

