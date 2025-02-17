Content creator Strigl already has enough followers

"Anna Strigl's grandma will have the time of her life" with the content creator's appearance on "Dancing Stars". After all, the two have always watched the show together. She is certainly not there to gain more followers on TikTok, Instagram and co. "That's enough," says the Tyrolean, who has to perform a slow waltz with Herbert Stanonik to kick off the show. "Good coordination, but not when dancing," points out ex-tennis pro Stefan Koubek, who last showcased his dancing skills "somewhere late at night to cuddly rock". Next he will present them to Manuela Stöckl, who has to get him fit for the dance floor.