"Dancing Stars"
Automatically saved draft
They have already been closed for two years, but in less than a month they will open again: the doors to the "Dancing Stars" ballroom. It has been known for some time which celebrities will be demonstrating their dancing skills in the 16th season from March 14. On Monday, they found out which professional will prepare them for the live shows (Fridays, 8.15 pm, ORF 1 and ORF ON) in the best possible way.
Conny Kreuter will once again be whirling across the dance floor. She has relinquished her role as head choreographer and in return will be able to train dance newcomer and cabaret artist Wolfgang "Fifi" Pissecker. When the pairings were announced in Vienna, the latter declared that he had "absolutely no" experience. He had not even attended dance school. "I wish you good luck with me, Conny," he grinned. The two have to present a cha-cha-cha.
Actress Julia Cencig also has to impress with one of these. "The biggest challenge will be standing in front of the jury and keeping your composure when they're not thrilled," says the long-time "Soko Kitzbühel" investigator. She will have professional newcomer Patrick Seebauer at her side, who at least doesn't have to start from scratch, as Cencig enjoys dancing the Argentine tango. But she is still a beginner, Cencig was keen to dampen expectations somewhat.
Ex-politician Glawischnig now devotes herself to happier things
Ex-Greens politician Eva Glawischnig dances with Dimitar Stefanin, who led Missy May to victory in the last season. "My dream partner," says the now entrepreneur happily. Why is she taking part? "I ask myself that too," she joked, but added: "I think dancing is beautiful, but I can't do it at all." She has left politics behind her and is now concentrating on things that bring her joy: Gardening or even dancing.
Like Glawischnig, chef Andi Wojta has to score points with a slow waltz in the opening show. He has no idea how he is going to rock it. "I just hope that the water doesn't burn," said Wojta, who has already given up wine and cheese in the evening in preparation for "Dancing Stars". He dances with Kati Kallus.
Comedian Bohl familiar with the "step to the bar"
Comedian Paulus Bohl is very familiar with "the step to the bar", not so much with those required on the dance floor. Katharina Malek will prepare him for a samba for the first show. Performance coach Heilwig Pfanzelter has to convince the jury with a Quickstep. "My high school dance course was a few Thursdays ago", she told her professional partner Florian Gschaider, but referred to regular yoga, strength and endurance training. Actor Aaron Karl now chooses the steps instead of the escalator. Professional newcomer Kateryna Mizera wants him to "talk" as little as possible during training so that the samba works.
Content creator Strigl already has enough followers
"Anna Strigl's grandma will have the time of her life" with the content creator's appearance on "Dancing Stars". After all, the two have always watched the show together. She is certainly not there to gain more followers on TikTok, Instagram and co. "That's enough," says the Tyrolean, who has to perform a slow waltz with Herbert Stanonik to kick off the show. "Good coordination, but not when dancing," points out ex-tennis pro Stefan Koubek, who last showcased his dancing skills "somewhere late at night to cuddly rock". Next he will present them to Manuela Stöckl, who has to get him fit for the dance floor.
A quickstep to Linkin Park's "The Emptiness Machine" is expected from businesswoman Simone Lugner. Lugner is already giving "Dancing Stars" sleepless nights from sheer nervousness. "Don't worry, it will get worse," her professional partner Danilo Campisi had ready to cheer her up.
Review and outlook as early as March 7
None of the dance couples have to leave the show after the first episode. The jury and audience votes will be carried over to the second edition and will be included in the decision there. Those who can't wait until the season opener on March 14 will have the opportunity to get in the mood for "Dancing Stars" one week before (March 7) with a review of the past season and a look ahead to the upcoming season - including insights into the current rehearsals. This will be presented by Andi Knoll, who will be supported by Mirjam Weichselbraun from the live shows onwards.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.