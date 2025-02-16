Three-pointer for ice bulls
“We can certainly do better”
Despite one-way ice hockey, the Ice Bulls only beat stragglers Asiago 4:2 with a late brace. Defender Sinn frees himself after his first goal of the season.
The Ice Bulls had declared the home game against Asiago a blue-light matchday. During the first period, emergency vehicles circled the ice. The sirens also blared for the David crew during the game. In which the home side put the visitors, who had already been decimated, under constant fire, but were unable to score.
Asiago, who had already won the home duel 4:3 on penalties in Tuesday's follow-up, took advantage of the first power play to take the lead. Then it was all according to plan: captain Raffl and Sinn turned the game around with his first goal of the season. Before the champions' repeatedly sloppy play and lack of emphasis was punished with the 2:2, in which Murphy and goalie Kickert did not look good.
The Italos, who are not only facing the end of the season but probably also the end of the ice hockey league, had long since tasted blood and played really nasty. The champions (Nienhuis and Wukovits were missing) were in increasing pain and seemed to have reached the end of their offensive tether. Until Thaler unpacked the hammer after a Baltram feed and Kosmachuk scored just 42 seconds later to make it 4:2.
So at the end of six days with four games, there was still a three-pointer. "I've never experienced a program like this in the professional game, I'm glad that we've always been in contention," said coach Oliver David, who wanted to talk more about this very special week of field hockey than about the game.
Phillip Sinn conceded: "Such games are always difficult. The opponent has nothing left to lose. We can certainly do better than that. Judging by the time spent in the attacking third, the win was definitely well deserved." His first goal of the season feels extremely good. "It's been up and down for me so far this season."
The Bulls have today off. The club management is also not planning any more activities on the last transfer day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
