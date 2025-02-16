“We can certainly do better”

Asiago, who had already won the home duel 4:3 on penalties in Tuesday's follow-up, took advantage of the first power play to take the lead. Then it was all according to plan: captain Raffl and Sinn turned the game around with his first goal of the season. Before the champions' repeatedly sloppy play and lack of emphasis was punished with the 2:2, in which Murphy and goalie Kickert did not look good.