Gandler drops out of World Championships, Salzburg woman moves up

Gandler was already unable to take part in the pursuit on Sunday due to illness. The 24-year-old returned home in the afternoon. In her place, Lea Rothschopf from Kuchl has now moved into the squad. The 23-year-old former European Junior Champion made her debut at World Championship level last year in Nove Mesto (Tch) and achieved the best World Cup result in Austrian relay history to date with fourth place at the World Cup in Utah with Lisa Hauser, Anna Juppe and Gandler.