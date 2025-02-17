Bulls still winless
Salzburg on the ground: “It just hurts”
Soccer runners-up Salzburg still can't get out of the crisis. After the next game without a win, the Bulls are slowly having to look down the table. At least there were three rays of hope in the 1:1 draw against WSG Tirol.
Perplexed, disappointed faces and devastated Bulls could be seen after the game against WSG on Saturday. Just like in Klagenfurt before, they were unable to draw with the Tyroleans and only managed a 1-1 draw. The crisis is getting worse and the championship title they were aiming for is moving even further away for Salzburg. "It just hurts when you've only picked up two points from two games. There's no point looking at the table if you don't win your games," complained coach Thomas Letsch.
But slowly the Mozartstädter have to look ahead. But not at the clubs in front of them, but behind them. Four rounds before the end of the basic round, they have a six-point lead over seventh-placed LASK. There's no need to get completely nervous in the Bulls' camp just yet, but if they continue to fail to win any games, things could get really tight once again with regard to the championship round. Missing out on this would be the negative culmination of a completely botched season so far.
First scoring point
Speaking of messed up: The first few minutes against WSG also fall into this category - the visitors took the lead early on. "We weren't focused enough. That simply can't happen, especially not in our current situation," said Samson Baidoo.
At least there were one or two rays of hope on Saturday. New signing Yorbe Vertessen collected his first scoring point and played a good game. "Yorbe showed what we expect from him," said Letsch. Jokers Moussa Yeo and Joane Gadou also scored, with the latter even receiving special praise from the coach: "When I see how Gadou gets on the pitch at the age of 18 - he was ready and did a sensational job."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
