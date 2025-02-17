Salzburg on the ground: “It just hurts”

But slowly the Mozartstädter have to look ahead. But not at the clubs in front of them, but behind them. Four rounds before the end of the basic round, they have a six-point lead over seventh-placed LASK. There's no need to get completely nervous in the Bulls' camp just yet, but if they continue to fail to win any games, things could get really tight once again with regard to the championship round. Missing out on this would be the negative culmination of a completely botched season so far.