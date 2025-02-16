Water again at last!
Hope returns to the Zicksee with life
The once dried-up body of water in the district of Neusiedl am See has been revived and is now a bird paradise. Will bathers ever get their money's worth again?
The photo documents from August 2022 still have an impact. Thousands of fish died in agony, leaving behind a steppe landscape - where the much-loved Zicksee had once been in the district of Neusiedl am See.
After two dry years, the Zicksee has been pumped from six wells since August 2024. These were turned off at the turn of the year and will only be turned on again when the water level drops below 119.35 meters above Adriatic, reports the mayor of St. Andrä, Michael Schmidt (SPÖ). "Of course, you have to keep an eye on the groundwater level. If there is a risk of it getting too low, an external water supply for our lake is not possible."
Hope has returned
Thanks to these measures, life has finally returned to the Zicksee. It is teeming with coots, geese and ducks. Pairs of swans have also returned. "I can't predict what will happen to swimming here in the future," says Schmidt. "But at least there is hope again." Admittedly, there have been fewer visitors during the drought. Who doesn't come to see anything? But: "Tourists and day trippers enjoy the nature, the peace and quiet. They go on bike rides or walks. Just like the people being treated in the special hospital."
Something is happening
Schmidt also notices "that things are slowly starting to happen again". It is too early to release fish - the water level is around half a meter. "It's quite possible that there are already some inside. But that's down to the birds, which unconsciously release the spawn."
The well-established gastronomy around the Zicksee may have suffered losses, of course, but nobody had to close. So it seems to have been a wise decision by landlady Luzia Skerlan not to rename her inn "Seeblick".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.