Hope returns to the Zicksee with life

Hope has returned

Thanks to these measures, life has finally returned to the Zicksee. It is teeming with coots, geese and ducks. Pairs of swans have also returned. "I can't predict what will happen to swimming here in the future," says Schmidt. "But at least there is hope again." Admittedly, there have been fewer visitors during the drought. Who doesn't come to see anything? But: "Tourists and day trippers enjoy the nature, the peace and quiet. They go on bike rides or walks. Just like the people being treated in the special hospital."