Water again at last!

Hope returns to the Zicksee with life

Nachrichten
16.02.2025 06:00

The once dried-up body of water in the district of Neusiedl am See has been revived and is now a bird paradise. Will bathers ever get their money's worth again?

0 Kommentare

The photo documents from August 2022 still have an impact. Thousands of fish died in agony, leaving behind a steppe landscape - where the much-loved Zicksee had once been in the district of Neusiedl am See.

June 2023: The waterslide simply stands there in the void. (Bild: Huber Patrick)
June 2023: The waterslide simply stands there in the void.
(Bild: Huber Patrick)

After two dry years, the Zicksee has been pumped from six wells since August 2024. These were turned off at the turn of the year and will only be turned on again when the water level drops below 119.35 meters above Adriatic, reports the mayor of St. Andrä, Michael Schmidt (SPÖ). "Of course, you have to keep an eye on the groundwater level. If there is a risk of it getting too low, an external water supply for our lake is not possible."

Hope has returned
Thanks to these measures, life has finally returned to the Zicksee. It is teeming with coots, geese and ducks. Pairs of swans have also returned. "I can't predict what will happen to swimming here in the future," says Schmidt. "But at least there is hope again." Admittedly, there have been fewer visitors during the drought. Who doesn't come to see anything? But: "Tourists and day trippers enjoy the nature, the peace and quiet. They go on bike rides or walks. Just like the people being treated in the special hospital."

Something is happening
Schmidt also notices "that things are slowly starting to happen again". It is too early to release fish - the water level is around half a meter. "It's quite possible that there are already some inside. But that's down to the birds, which unconsciously release the spawn."

No, the "Seeblick" restaurant is not closed. It's just a day off. (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
No, the "Seeblick" restaurant is not closed. It's just a day off.
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)

The well-established gastronomy around the Zicksee may have suffered losses, of course, but nobody had to close. So it seems to have been a wise decision by landlady Luzia Skerlan not to rename her inn "Seeblick".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Harald Schume
Harald Schume
