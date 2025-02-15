Vorteilswelt
Daughter now one year old

Israeli hostage became a father in absentia

Nachrichten
15.02.2025 18:12

The terrorist organization Hamas released three more Israeli hostages on Saturday (see video above). The men in question are Alexander Trufanov (29), Sagui Dekel-Chen (36) and Iair Horn (46). One of them became the father of a daughter during his absence.

0 Kommentare

Sagui Dekel-Chen had tried to fend off the terrorists who had infiltrated the border town on October 7, 2023. His father told us this last summer. Dekel-Chen, who is also a US citizen, is now a father of three himself. His youngest daughter, who is now one year old, was born while he was being held hostage. The name was "perfect", said the 36-year-old when he found out from his wife that the girl's name was Shahar Mazal. In German, this means something like "happy dawn".

Alexander Trufanov, who also holds a Russian passport, was held captive by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. It published several videos of him, most recently shortly before his release. Trufanov lost his father in the Hamas attack.

Former hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen with his wife (Bild: AFP/Israeli Army)
Former hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen with his wife
(Bild: AFP/Israeli Army)
Iair Horn with his mother (Bild: AFP/Israel Defense Forces )
Iair Horn with his mother
(Bild: AFP/Israel Defense Forces )
Alexander Trufanov before his hostage situation (Bild: AP/Hostages Family Forum)
Alexander Trufanov before his hostage situation
(Bild: AP/Hostages Family Forum)

It is known that the released Iair Horn is also an Argentinian citizen and was kidnapped together with his younger brother. He is not on the list of 33 hostages who were to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire.

Taken to army facility and hospitals
The three men were first taken to an army facility in southern Israel on Saturday to be examined and to meet their families. They were then taken to hospitals in the center. At first glance, the ex-hostages did not look as emaciated as the men the previous week.

In return for the three hostages, 369 imprisoned Palestinians were released. (Bild: AFP/Bashar Taleb)
In return for the three hostages, 369 imprisoned Palestinians were released.
(Bild: AFP/Bashar Taleb)
Four buses have already arrived in the Gaza Strip. (Bild: AFP/Bashar Taleb)
Four buses have already arrived in the Gaza Strip.
(Bild: AFP/Bashar Taleb)

In return for the three hostages, 369 imprisoned Palestinians were released. Officials there announced that four buses had already arrived in the Gaza Strip. Some of the prisoners are being taken abroad for serious crimes. 

Israeli media reported that hundreds of the released Palestinians had been ordered by Israel to wear long-sleeved T-shirts with a Star of David and the Arabic inscription "We do not forget, we do not forgive". This was apparently a reaction to Hamas' staging of the handover of the hostages.

76 other hostages are said to still be held by the terrorist organizations, but not all of them are still alive.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
