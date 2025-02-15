Israeli hostage became a father in absentia

Sagui Dekel-Chen had tried to fend off the terrorists who had infiltrated the border town on October 7, 2023. His father told us this last summer. Dekel-Chen, who is also a US citizen, is now a father of three himself. His youngest daughter, who is now one year old, was born while he was being held hostage. The name was "perfect", said the 36-year-old when he found out from his wife that the girl's name was Shahar Mazal. In German, this means something like "happy dawn".