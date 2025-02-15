Biathlon title fights
Bö snatches World Championship record with sprint victory!
Superstar Johannes Thingnes Bö will end the season as the most successful biathlete in World Championship history!
The Norwegian won the first men's individual event at the title fights in Lenzerheide on Saturday with the 10 km sprint, taking his 21st World Championship gold and leaving his compatriot Ole Einar Björndalen behind. Bö had announced the end of his career at the end of the winter in January. The best Austrian was veteran Simon Eder in 26th place with one miss.
The man from Salzburg was 1:49.1 minutes behind Bö, but even the unexpected second-placed and, like Bö, flawless 22-year-old Campbell Wright was already 27.7 seconds behind. For the US American and native New Zealander, who has long been highly rated, this is his greatest success. Another 9.3 seconds behind him, Frenchman Quentin Fillon Maillet (1) took bronze. All six Norwegians who competed finished in the top ten, but for defending champion and overall World Cup leader Sturla Holm Laegreid it was only enough for ninth place (1/+57.3).
Bö still in with a chance of setting a general victory record
It is Bö's 89th career victory, which puts him six behind Björndalen, who is ahead in this category. Theoretically, the 31-year-old can still claim this record, but to do so he would have to continue to strike hard in the remaining World Cup competitions this season. The conditions are now excellent, at least for the 12.5 km pursuit scheduled for Sunday (15:05), where Bö will also be the defending champion. The women's 10 km pursuit is scheduled for 12.05 pm.
Eder had aimed for the top ten, but he missed out on a better place with the last of his ten shots. "Everything was set up for top 15, top 10," said the oldest athlete in the field at almost 42 years old, mourning a better place. After a good start to the season in Kontiolahti, he lost the thread a little, said Eder. His teammates David Komatz (49th /3rd/+2:30.6), Fredrik Mühlbacher (51st /0th/+2:30.7) and Patrick Jakob (52nd /3rd/+2:33.1) also made it into the top 60.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.