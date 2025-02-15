Bö snatches World Championship record with sprint victory!

Bö still in with a chance of setting a general victory record

It is Bö's 89th career victory, which puts him six behind Björndalen, who is ahead in this category. Theoretically, the 31-year-old can still claim this record, but to do so he would have to continue to strike hard in the remaining World Cup competitions this season. The conditions are now excellent, at least for the 12.5 km pursuit scheduled for Sunday (15:05), where Bö will also be the defending champion. The women's 10 km pursuit is scheduled for 12.05 pm.