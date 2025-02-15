Cooking without a lid
Thermomix TM7: Vorwerk launches new model
Many people have one and swear by their Thermomix. Now manufacturer Vorwerk is launching a new model. Some new functions are available immediately - others only later.
After six years, Vorwerk is launching a new model of the Thermomix. Customers can now pre-order the kitchen machine on the Internet, Vorwerk boss Thomas Stoffmehl told the German Press Agency. The new Thermomix is due to be delivered in the second week of April.
Expert: Thermomix has "iconic status"
Other companies such as Bosch, Xiaomi, Moulinex and Kenwood offer comparable products. However, the name Thermomix has stuck with many people as a generic term for kitchen appliances, as experts explain. "Thermomix is cult and has an iconic status. Strong brands polarize, people love them or hate them," said Martin Fassnacht, Professor of Strategy and Marketing at the WHU business school in Düsseldorf.
Invented in 1971, the Thermomix is Vorwerk's most important product. The latest TM6 model was launched in 2019 and, according to the company, has since sold more than 8 million units worldwide. The food processor recently accounted for more than half of the German family business's turnover.
According to Vorwerk, the newly launched TM7 has several new features. For the first time, it will be possible to cook food and dishes without a lid. At 1,549 euros, the appliance costs 50 euros more than before.
Initially no integrated voice control
Blogs and internet forums had long been puzzling over what features a new Thermomix might have. There has been speculation about the use of artificial intelligence and the possibility of controlling the appliance by voice, among other things. Such functions are not included for the time being, but should be available in the future. An exact date has not yet been set.
Vorwerk products are not available to buy in stores, they are sold directly to the public.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.