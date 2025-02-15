Pope spent “a quiet night” in hospital

Pilgrims in St. Peter's Basilica applaud Pope

A catechesis was held in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday morning for 5,000 pilgrims who had come to Rome for the Jubilee Year and were supposed to take part in an audience with the Pope. However, this was canceled due to his hospitalization. The catechesis was led by Fr. Enzo Fortunato, President of the Pontifical Committee for World Children's Day, who asked all those present to pray for the health of Pope Francis, who "does so much for the Church". After the prayer, the faithful gave a long round of applause as a sign of their affection for the sick Pope.