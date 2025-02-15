Vorteilswelt
Severe bronchitis

Pope spent “a quiet night” in hospital

Nachrichten
15.02.2025 12:41

The Pope spent "a quiet night" in the "Agostino Gemelli" hospital, where he has been since Friday due to bronchitis. "The Pope slept well. He had breakfast and read some newspapers," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni reported on Saturday. The doctors continued examinations and therapies.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, his fever is also said to have dropped. Apparently, the treatment of bronchitis with cortisone had not brought the expected results, which prompted the doctors to decide to admit him to hospital.

Exacerbation of bronchitis
The Vatican emphasized on Friday afternoon that the 88-year-old had begun treatment with medication "as a result of the worsening of his bronchitis in recent days". He is in a "relatively good clinical condition" and has a slightly rising fever. Initial diagnoses had revealed a respiratory infection.

Pope Francis has had several health problems in recent years. He has already been admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic a total of three more times. In June 2023, the pontiff had to undergo surgery on his abdominal wall due to a hernia. In March 2023, Francis was hospitalized for pneumonia. The Holy Father had already undergone intestinal surgery in July 2021. He often uses a wheelchair due to knee pain and sciatica.

Pilgrims in St. Peter's Basilica applaud Pope
A catechesis was held in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday morning for 5,000 pilgrims who had come to Rome for the Jubilee Year and were supposed to take part in an audience with the Pope. However, this was canceled due to his hospitalization. The catechesis was led by Fr. Enzo Fortunato, President of the Pontifical Committee for World Children's Day, who asked all those present to pray for the health of Pope Francis, who "does so much for the Church". After the prayer, the faithful gave a long round of applause as a sign of their affection for the sick Pope.

All of the Pope's appointments have been canceled until Monday. He will not be visiting the Roman film studios Cinecittà on Monday as planned. He was due to celebrate mass there.

