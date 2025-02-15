Magma on the move?
Hour-long continuous earthquake shakes Santorini
After thousands of small earthquakes in the region around the Greek island of Santorini, scientists recorded a kind of continuous earthquake there on Saturday night. It is assumed that liquid magma underground is causing the earth tremors.
"There is a more or less continuous tremor in the Santorini region," announced the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) on Platform X (see tweet below). The quake lasted several hours.
The EMSC researchers suspect that liquid magma underground caused the phenomenon. However, they cannot say for sure. "These fluid migrations could take place in the earth's crust and are not necessarily a sign of an eruption," they added on X.
Athanasios Ganas, head of research at the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, also told the newspaper "To Proto Thema": "These are many micro-earthquakes that are probably caused by the movement of volcanic fluids."
Earth has been shaking for weeks
The earth northeast of Santorini has been shaking for weeks. Most people have now left the island. However, experts have so far seen no evidence of a major eruption.
Such continuous earthquakes had already been recorded in 2011 and 2012 - without consequences, explained geologist Evi Nomikou from the University of Athens on Facebook.
