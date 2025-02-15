The well-being of mother and child is paramount

Pregnant women determine their own rest times

"Heavy lifting and carrying is also prohibited. From the sixth month of pregnancy, expectant mothers are also only allowed to work standing up for a maximum of four hours. For the rest of the time, employers must assign employees to work in a sitting position," says Ohr-Kapral. Companies are also obliged to provide pregnant women with a suitable bed or couch. How often and for how long the employee rests is at her discretion. The rest period is considered regular working time and must be paid as such.