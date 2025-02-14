Secret services worried
Internal document: Europe is blind without the USA
The USA has announced its intention to gradually withdraw from Europe. The move poses enormous security risks for the continent. Without the intelligence activities of the USA, an age of darkness looms.
The United States of America is the eye of the NATO area. This is according to an internal report by the German Ministry of Defense from 2023. The public broadcasters NDR and WDR have now made the contents public.
It states that the USA provides 76% of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities within the alliance. Europe's dependence on the US intelligence services has long been an open secret.
The German evaluation deals specifically with the various forms of military information gathering using reconnaissance aircraft, drones, satellites, technical surveillance and human sources from the seabed to outer space, the German broadcasters report.
Although no concrete figures are available on counter-terrorism, the USA also plays a major role here. In Germany, too, decisive tips have repeatedly come from the other side of the Atlantic. For example, it was US investigators who warned of the Swift attacker in Ternitz.
In view of this imbalance, there is great fear that blind spots could arise under Trump's second reign. An age of intelligence darkness could dawn.
The USA does have a service regulation on the "duty to warn". It applies to everyone in the event of planned terrorist attacks - including countries such as Russia or Iran. However, deep cuts are to be expected here. In the Pentagon, the CIA and the FBI, personnel are being replaced across the board.
The former National Director of the US Secret Services, Avril Haines, already warned of major upheavals last year. In Brussels, in light of a second Trump administration, she is said to have called on NATO to build up and expand its own capabilities in order to no longer be as dependent on the flow of information from the USA as before. She has now been replaced by the Russia-friendly Tulsi Gabbard.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.