"Mass Murder"
Berlinale dominated by political protest
One year after the scandal surrounding accusations of anti-Semitism, the Berlin International Film Festival is once again dominated by political issues. As a kind of reparation, the new director Tricia Tuttle remembered the Israeli hostage David Cunio on the red carpet. Other celebrities also declared their solidarity with the Israeli actor. The Munich attack and German domestic politics were also mentioned.
"Although we are now here together so solemnly and celebrating the opening of the Berlinale, we are of course also thinking of the people in Munich tonight with a very heavy heart," explained the host of the opening gala, Désirée Nosbusch.
Swinton: "The inhuman is being perpetrated on our watch"
Tilda Swinton's tribute added some glamor to the opening gala. But the Oscar winner also used her acceptance speech for a fiery political speech. "State-perpetrated and internationally facilitated mass murder is actively terrorizing more than one part of our world right now," she said. "The inhumane is being perpetrated on our watch," Swinton continued. "I am here to name it, without hesitation or doubt. And to give my unwavering solidarity to all those who recognize the unacceptable complacency of our greedy governments who curry favor with planet destroyers and war criminals. No matter where they come from."
Neubauer: "Democracy dies in daylight"
Climate activist Luisa Neubauer took a provocative stance against CDU candidate Friedrich Merz with a provocative dress. The front of her dress read: "Donald & Alice & Elon & Friedrich?" The back read: "Democracy dies in daylight!" ("Democracy dies in daylight!"). "Like many other people in Germany, I'm very worried about our society and our democracy and about the social and ecological climate. And I wonder who will defend all this when it counts," said Neubauer.
The actresses Meret Becker and Anna Thalbach held up a scarf with the inscription "Humanity for all" for civil sea rescue. Numerous German stars such as Matthias Schweighöfer, Herbert Grönemeyer and Heike Makatsch also attended the opening - and had to hold their own against the snow and icy temperatures.
"The light" came on after the opening gala
Following the opening gala, the Berlinale opened with the film "The Light" by German director Tom Tykwer. Lars Eidinger and Nicolette Krebitz can be seen in the leading roles in the story of a torn Berlin family whose lives are changed by a Syrian housekeeper. Tykwer ("Run Lola Run") addresses current issues of our time, such as climate protection and generational conflicts. The Berlinale ends on February 23 - the day of the German parliamentary elections.
The 2024 awards ceremony had been criticized, including accusations of hatred of Israel and anti-Semitism. Individual award winners had massively criticized Israel's actions without mentioning the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas in October 2023.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
