Berlinale dominated by political protest

Swinton: "The inhuman is being perpetrated on our watch"

Tilda Swinton's tribute added some glamor to the opening gala. But the Oscar winner also used her acceptance speech for a fiery political speech. "State-perpetrated and internationally facilitated mass murder is actively terrorizing more than one part of our world right now," she said. "The inhumane is being perpetrated on our watch," Swinton continued. "I am here to name it, without hesitation or doubt. And to give my unwavering solidarity to all those who recognize the unacceptable complacency of our greedy governments who curry favor with planet destroyers and war criminals. No matter where they come from."