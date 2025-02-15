Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5pm: Red Bull Salzburg against WSG Tirol!
18th round in Austria's Bundesliga: FC Red Bull Salzburg host WSG Tirol. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
So far, Red Bull Salzburg have won all six home games against WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga. The opponent could therefore come at the right time for the former serial champions to get back on the road to success after four games without a win. "We want to show a much better face than at the start of the spring and pick up three points. That's what it's all about," said Salzburg coach Thomas Letsch.
He did not want to overestimate the winless streak, especially as they had also suffered expected defeats against Madrid's top clubs Real (1:5) and Atletico (1:4) at the end of the league phase of the Champions League. "I would reduce it to the last two games. We were no worse than our opponents in each of them, but we only picked up one point," explained the German. That was most recently the case in the 0-0 draw in Klagenfurt, the next setback after the loss to LASK in the ÖFB Cup quarter-finals.
"We hope that the knot will now burst," emphasized Letsch. This should be achieved above all thanks to the necessary commitment and passion. "Creativity is the result of self-confidence. If you don't have that, you have to get it by working as a team against the ball," said the 56-year-old, outlining the team's approach. An appropriate performance should also bring the sometimes very critical fans back on board.
"Fans spoiled by success"
"The fans are spoiled by success and we are in a position that nobody is used to. I understand the fans when they're impatient, but it's the same as in a relationship when things go badly. Either you throw in the towel or you pull yourself together and the relationship gets even better." The supporters will not get to see numerous injured team pillars on the pitch, including Karim Konate and Oscar Gloukh, important attacking players who are good for goals. "We still have a fight on our hands as to who will be on the pitch," said Letsch.
In contrast to previous seasons, the offense is no longer the big showpiece. 26 goals are only the third-best figure in the league. "Of course it would be nice to have an Erling Haaland, Jonatan Soriano or Benjamin Sesko here, but it's pointless to think about it. I have confidence in our strikers," said Letsch. He expected WSG to be "a little more courageous in their build-up play" than Klagenfurt. "We have to find a mixture of being patient, being creative, looking for the gaps and not making the mistake of thinking it will be a walk in the park," said the "Bullen" coach.
Bidstrup demands mentality "like champions"
His captain Mads Bidstrup is aware that the pressure is on to win everything. "We have to have the mentality of a champion," demanded the Dane. The impressions from the training sessions gave him confidence. "Every player wants to do better. It takes time, but we're on the right track." WSG, who continue to be weakened by illness, are in ninth place and seven points off the bottom of the table, putting them well on course to avoid relegation.
"We have to play at the limit, run a lot, show good intensity and be a cohesive unit," explained WSG coach Philipp Semlic. The enormous pressure in the Salzburg camp could have both positive and negative effects. "Maybe we can manage to stir up a certain amount of uncertainty. We will try to flip the medal to our side so that we can perhaps surprise there." The first duel of the season was a 0-0 draw, as both teams had also played at the weekend.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.