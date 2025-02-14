“Steilste Weinkost”: enjoyment at the highest level

Many familiar faces

The celebrity factor was as high as the mountains. Former downhill world champion Michael Walchhofer was on hand to explore the ski area in top form. Among those in the thick of it were Provincial Councillor Daniela Winkler, Head of the Chamber of Commerce Andreas Wirth, Alexander Hegedüs from Ski-Burgenland, Ski Association President Gerald Guttmann, organizer Thomas Kiss, Head of Provincial Protocol Rainer Winter and Tourism CMO Kurt Kaiser.