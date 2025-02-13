Extradition requested for FPÖ mandatary Stefan

Investigations on suspicion of Nazi reactivation

In connection with their participation in the funeral of a long-standing member of the "Olympia" fraternity, who was laid to rest at Hernals cemetery on September 27, 2024, the three are being investigated on suspicion of National Socialist reactivation. It must be investigated whether the three had joined in singing the folk song "Wenn alle untreu werden" at the open grave and whether they sang the original version or the version modified by the SS.