Because of regulars' table slogan
Extradition requested for FPÖ mandatary Stefan
The Vienna public prosecutor's office has requested the extradition of Harald Stefan due to comments he made at an FPÖ regulars' table. The Freedom Party member had referred to Afghan refugees as "rabble". The public prosecutor's office now wants to investigate on suspicion of incitement to hatred.
In order to be able to start the investigation against Harald Stefan, Stefan's immunity must first be lifted by the National Council. A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office confirmed this plan on Thursday.
Migrants are "rabble"
At the secretly recorded event in Vienna-Simmering at the beginning of January, Stefan had spoken of being "sent to the country" in Afghanistan if you behaved "stupidly" in a city. "There are regional tribal chiefs there. And they have it halfway under control." If someone still doesn't "track", they are sent to Europe - so you only get the "last riff-raff" here.
Sharp shots were also fired against the ÖVP, with whom the FPÖ was still negotiating a coalition at the time, and against the EU. At the regulars' table, the FPÖ club was said to have used exaggerated language.
The public prosecutor's office did not explain why only Stefan's extradition was requested, but not that of FPÖ MP Markus Tschank - who also had his say at the regulars' table. The request was based on an anonymous statement of facts.
In the event of Stefan's extradition, the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office would include the incitement proceedings in an ongoing investigation against Stefan, FPÖ MP Martin Graf and Freedom Party Club Director Norbert Nemeth.
Investigations on suspicion of Nazi reactivation
In connection with their participation in the funeral of a long-standing member of the "Olympia" fraternity, who was laid to rest at Hernals cemetery on September 27, 2024, the three are being investigated on suspicion of National Socialist reactivation. It must be investigated whether the three had joined in singing the folk song "Wenn alle untreu werden" at the open grave and whether they sang the original version or the version modified by the SS.
The three FPÖ representatives deny the accusations made against them. The investigations in this regard have not yet been completed, the prosecution spokeswoman announced on Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.