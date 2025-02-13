Mom was feverish: “She can stop for all I care”

Robinson marvels at her hunger for success

The daughter is not (yet) thinking about that, especially as she holds the best cards as overall World Cup leader to win the big crystal for a second time after 2019/20. Since then, she has decisively developed her skills, especially in the speed area, alongside parade low-flyer Sofia Goggia. Just a month ago, she won her first downhill in St. Anton, and shortly before the World Championships, she added number two in Garmisch. With super-G silver, she relieved herself of the greatest pressure to succeed in the very first race at the World Championships.