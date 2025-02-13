Economy satisfied
Valentine’s Day will be a celebration of lovers
Valentine's Day is a celebration of lovers: There are countless ways to make your loved one happy. Whether romantic, culinary or stylish - this day brings in a lot of money for the local economy.
The classic flowers are still very popular: primroses, daffodils, tulips and regional spring bloomers bring color into the gray late winter. Especially on Valentine's Day. 80 production companies grow seven million plants a year here in Carinthia on around 50 hectares, from roses to apple trees. Then there are the florists; some are also mixed businesses; mainly family businesses that also focus on the future and are currently training a total of 30 apprentices - from Flattach in Mölltal to Wolfsberg.
A lovingly tied bouquet of flowers is a sign of appreciation. In Velden, Felix-Pichler Koban, who is the fourth generation of his family to run the nursery, is all business. "Many ladies also give their husbands spring flowers on Valentine's Day."
Valentine as the patron saint of lovers
There are now countless ways to make your loved one happy on Valentine's Day. Incidentally, Valentine's Day is named after St. Valentine from Rome, the patron saint of lovers. Valentine lived in Rome in the 3rd century and married couples according to the Christian rite.
It is the only time when men buy more flowers than women. However, "All love for Valentine's Day" always fulfills its purpose - whether it's colleagues, family or friends.
At the City Arkaden in Klagenfurt, the jewelry stores are also full, "a Valentine's Day ring or necklace brings extra luck," say lovers. "This special day drives up sales," says Managing Director Ernst Hofbauer. "We've also set up a selfie heart, and hundreds of people have their photo taken in front of it."
Love letters are also written on February 14. Numerous Valentine's Day films have been made, including Winnie the Pooh.
Many weddings on Valentine's Day
"Gift-giving is in high season, it affects many sectors," says manager Richard Oswald from the "Atrio" shopping center in Villach happily. "Confectionery stores have their own packaging, just like at Christmas and Easter, customers have the money. The right offer has to fit. But the price doesn't play such an important role. The important thing is that you think of someone and make them happy."
Incidentally, there is also a lot going on at the registry offices on February 14. "Three couples have decided to tie the knot on this day," says Birgit Gruber from the registry office in Klagenfurt. There are considerably more across Carinthia.
