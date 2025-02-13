"A few drinks"
Bayern match: Drunk Rod Stewart dances
"I've had a few drinks, as you might notice." Yes, it was indeed hard not to notice that singer Rod Stewart had a few drinks before the Bayern match at Celtic Glasgow when he suddenly started dancing.
Stewart, 80 years young since January, is regarded as a real Celtic aficionado, a true connoisseur, a high-class fan. Time and again, he appears in the stands at important matches. This was also the case on Wednesday evening at the Champions League play-off match between the Green-Whites from Glasgow and FC Bayern (1:2). The pop megastar was interviewed live in advance by the TV stations TNT Sports and CBS Sports. And in doing so, he made two decidedly bizarre appearances. On CBS, he initially confessed to having had "a few drinks". This had an effect on his performance. He mistook his interviewer, former Denmark team goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, for Gordon Banks (the England team keeper who died in 2019). He called the expert sitting in the studio, Micah Richards, "Big Knees" instead of "Big Meeks". And he whispered to the stadium announcer: "Shut up!"
A little dance to say goodbye
It was on to the next TV appearance, this time on TNT. There, even more inhibitions fell away. As a kind of farewell performance, he did a little dance. He said goodbye and took the microphone with him (at least for a few steps).
After the game (and possibly a few more "drinks"), the world star had less reason to dance. His Glasgow side lost 2:1 to Bayern, although things got off to a good start: after less than half a minute, Nicolas Kühn beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. However, the ex-Rapidler's goal was disallowed because Celtic striker Adam Idah was offside and had irritated Neuer. Munich clearly set the tone in the first half, but were not really compelling for long periods against the defensively compact Scottish champions.
A solo effort from Michael Olise broke the spell. After a long ball on the right, the Frenchman was somewhat fortunate to get through and finish into the near corner (45'). Harry Kane made it 2-0 shortly after the break with his seventh Champions League goal of the season, volleying home from close range after a corner (49'). Celtic scored the equalizer through Daizen Maeda, also from a corner kick (79'), and can at least hope for the second leg. Laimer played through at right-back.
Maybe Rod Stewart will even be able to pull off another promotion dance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
