Bayern match: Drunk Rod Stewart dances

Stewart, 80 years young since January, is regarded as a real Celtic aficionado, a true connoisseur, a high-class fan. Time and again, he appears in the stands at important matches. This was also the case on Wednesday evening at the Champions League play-off match between the Green-Whites from Glasgow and FC Bayern (1:2). The pop megastar was interviewed live in advance by the TV stations TNT Sports and CBS Sports. And in doing so, he made two decidedly bizarre appearances. On CBS, he initially confessed to having had "a few drinks". This had an effect on his performance. He mistook his interviewer, former Denmark team goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, for Gordon Banks (the England team keeper who died in 2019). He called the expert sitting in the studio, Micah Richards, "Big Knees" instead of "Big Meeks". And he whispered to the stadium announcer: "Shut up!"