Mödling now has two “half-time bosses”

Many plans for the future

There is a lot to do. And there is also great unity between the red and green parties. For example, they want to involve citizens in future projects. And climate protection is also immensely important to both parties. A new traffic concept - the current one dates back to 2003 - is being revised. Housing - especially for young people - is to become affordable again. "Young people should feel welcome here," says Rainer Praschak. "We are a school town, but we don't offer enough 'ambience' for young people."