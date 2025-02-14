Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Change of mayors

Mödling now has two “half-time bosses”

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 19:00

Silvia Drechsler from the SPÖ will be the new and first mayor of Mödling for the first 2 1/2 years. She will then be succeeded by Rainer Praschak, who will be the first Green mayor. The ÖVP lost four seats and must now vacate the mayor's chair. 

0 Kommentare

The SPÖ and Greens in Mödling have plenty of reason to celebrate. But the ÖVP mayoral party under Michael Danzinger has less. This is because he lost four seats in the municipal elections and now has to make way for the Red-Greens - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. Together, the two parties now have the 21 seats required to secure a majority on the municipal council - the Greens with eleven and the Reds with ten.

Mayor's seat shared
The mayor's seat will now be shared by Silvia Drechsler from the SPÖ and Rainer Praschak from the Greens.

51-year-old Rainer Praschak is the owner of a record store in Mödling. In his spare time, the father of one daughter is a passionate amateur ornithologist. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
51-year-old Rainer Praschak is the owner of a record store in Mödling. In his spare time, the father of one daughter is a passionate amateur ornithologist.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Silvia Drechsler is married and the mother of two grown-up children. She spends her free time in her garden, with her grandchild or on her motorcycle. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Silvia Drechsler is married and the mother of two grown-up children. She spends her free time in her garden, with her grandchild or on her motorcycle.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)

Drechsler is making the start. She will also take on the financial agendas. "Because there is a lot of catching up to do here," says the 62-year-old mother of two and passionate motorcyclist, who has been active in local politics since 2001.

Rainer Praschak will serve as deputy for the first half of the term. The 51-year-old owner of a record store and amateur ornithologist has been on the local council since 2010. In 2027, he will become the first Green mayor of Mödling.

Many plans for the future
There is a lot to do. And there is also great unity between the red and green parties. For example, they want to involve citizens in future projects. And climate protection is also immensely important to both parties. A new traffic concept - the current one dates back to 2003 - is being revised. Housing - especially for young people - is to become affordable again. "Young people should feel welcome here," says Rainer Praschak. "We are a school town, but we don't offer enough 'ambience' for young people." 

The first step for Silvia Drechsler, who will be in charge of the finance department, will be a cash audit including a budget overhaul. "We have left a lot of money lying around, but we have also spent a lot of money on duplication," concludes the new mayor. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf