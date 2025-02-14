Change of mayors
Mödling now has two “half-time bosses”
Silvia Drechsler from the SPÖ will be the new and first mayor of Mödling for the first 2 1/2 years. She will then be succeeded by Rainer Praschak, who will be the first Green mayor. The ÖVP lost four seats and must now vacate the mayor's chair.
The SPÖ and Greens in Mödling have plenty of reason to celebrate. But the ÖVP mayoral party under Michael Danzinger has less. This is because he lost four seats in the municipal elections and now has to make way for the Red-Greens - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. Together, the two parties now have the 21 seats required to secure a majority on the municipal council - the Greens with eleven and the Reds with ten.
Mayor's seat shared
The mayor's seat will now be shared by Silvia Drechsler from the SPÖ and Rainer Praschak from the Greens.
Drechsler is making the start. She will also take on the financial agendas. "Because there is a lot of catching up to do here," says the 62-year-old mother of two and passionate motorcyclist, who has been active in local politics since 2001.
Rainer Praschak will serve as deputy for the first half of the term. The 51-year-old owner of a record store and amateur ornithologist has been on the local council since 2010. In 2027, he will become the first Green mayor of Mödling.
Many plans for the future
There is a lot to do. And there is also great unity between the red and green parties. For example, they want to involve citizens in future projects. And climate protection is also immensely important to both parties. A new traffic concept - the current one dates back to 2003 - is being revised. Housing - especially for young people - is to become affordable again. "Young people should feel welcome here," says Rainer Praschak. "We are a school town, but we don't offer enough 'ambience' for young people."
The first step for Silvia Drechsler, who will be in charge of the finance department, will be a cash audit including a budget overhaul. "We have left a lot of money lying around, but we have also spent a lot of money on duplication," concludes the new mayor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.