After the next bankruptcy
“Awarding subsidies so carelessly is not an option”
Liste Fritz is campaigning for stricter controls on state subsidies. A project in East Tyrol became insolvent after receiving 400,000 euros in funding from the state - it remains to be seen whether the money has been lost.
In November 2024, it was announced that the research and communication center of the "N'Cyan" association in Defereggen Valley was insolvent. According to Liste Fritz, both previous owners received a pension of 2,000 euros each for 20 years. 400,000 euros came from the state.
I doubt it and even if we did, it is uncertain whether we will see the full amount again.
Markus Sint, Klubobmann Liste Fritz
Club chairman Markus Sint took the case as an opportunity to criticize the allocation of subsidies by the state: "Subsidies are awarded too lightly. The association had to raise 4000 euros a month for the ladies' pensions alone." In a response to an inquiry to LH Anton Mattle and LR Mario Gerber, the funding was confirmed.
"The examination of the application and the documents showed that all requirements of the relevant funding guidelines were met and the application was therefore approved," said LH Mattle (ÖVP).
It is unclear whether funding can be claimed
Now the association is broke, the 400,000 euros have already been spent on the project. The state wants to reclaim the money. Whether and how much is unclear, says Sint: "I doubt it and even if we do, it is uncertain whether we will get the full amount back." He calls for funding to be monitored more closely in future and for money not to be given out lightly.
