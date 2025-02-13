Directed by Salzurger
Vagina short film wins film award in New York
"Every person with a vagina has discharge," states the protagonist of the short film "Drip" right at the beginning. In the five minutes that follow, she explains to viewers exactly what this discharge can look like. And, above all, what an important function it fulfills in the female body.
The film relentlessly addresses the peculiarities of the female body. The short film "combines education with empathy and artistic expression" was the verdict of the international jury at the "One Screen Short Film Festival" in New York. It has now awarded the popular film prize to the short film by the two Salzburg University of Applied Sciences students Lea Povacz and Hanna Chucholowius.
The filmmakers want to encourage young women to deal with the natural processes of their bodies without shame. "It is also extremely important to look after your own health and take preventative measures. But this is only possible if I know what is actually happening in my body. And there are often major deficits here," explain Lea Povacz and Hanna Chucholowius.
Povacz and Chucholowius are studying MultiMediaArt and Film at Salzburg University of Applied Sciences. Lea Povacz received her second major award for the film "Drip". Previously, her documentary "In der Regel nichts Neues" was nominated for best film at the YOUKI festival.
The "One Screen Short Film Festival" in New York is regarded as an important platform for international filmmakers, with a global jury that selects the winners.
