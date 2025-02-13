Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Netflix template

Blogger invented cancer: fine not yet paid

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 13:59

Her story has been available on Netflix since the beginning of the month - in real life, blogger Belle Gibson has still not paid the six-figure fine she was sentenced to in her home country of Australia for an invented cancer and its alleged cure.

0 Kommentare

This was announced on Thursday by the head of government of the state of Victoria, Jacinta Allan. "Behind the television story are real people whose lives were destroyed by the actions of this person," Allan recalled.

Blogger Belle Gibson had launched a cookbook and smartphone application in 2013 and marketed them with the story of her alleged recovery from a brain tumor.

The cookbook contained 80 mainly plant-based recipes. At the time, Gibson claimed to have successfully fought her brain tumor with the sole help of a gluten-free diet, Ayurvedic medicine and other alternative therapies.

"Apple Cider Vinegar"
The first doubts about Gibson's story surfaced when it emerged in early 2015 that she had not donated a "large part" of her income from the sale of the cookbook as promised. In addition, friends of the blogger began to question her cancer diagnosis. Shortly afterwards, she confessed to an Australian women's magazine that she had made up the whole story.

In 2017, Gibson was found guilty of fraud and deliberately deceiving the public and sentenced to pay a fine of 410,000 Australian dollars (247,000 euros). Around eight years later, the state of Victoria is still waiting for the money. "There are outstanding fines and the authorities will not let up in their efforts to collect them," said Government Chief Executive Allan.

Gibson's story served as the template for the Netflix series "Apple Cider Vinegar", which has been offered by the US streaming service since this month.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf