Blogger invented cancer: fine not yet paid
Her story has been available on Netflix since the beginning of the month - in real life, blogger Belle Gibson has still not paid the six-figure fine she was sentenced to in her home country of Australia for an invented cancer and its alleged cure.
This was announced on Thursday by the head of government of the state of Victoria, Jacinta Allan. "Behind the television story are real people whose lives were destroyed by the actions of this person," Allan recalled.
Blogger Belle Gibson had launched a cookbook and smartphone application in 2013 and marketed them with the story of her alleged recovery from a brain tumor.
The cookbook contained 80 mainly plant-based recipes. At the time, Gibson claimed to have successfully fought her brain tumor with the sole help of a gluten-free diet, Ayurvedic medicine and other alternative therapies.
"Apple Cider Vinegar"
The first doubts about Gibson's story surfaced when it emerged in early 2015 that she had not donated a "large part" of her income from the sale of the cookbook as promised. In addition, friends of the blogger began to question her cancer diagnosis. Shortly afterwards, she confessed to an Australian women's magazine that she had made up the whole story.
In 2017, Gibson was found guilty of fraud and deliberately deceiving the public and sentenced to pay a fine of 410,000 Australian dollars (247,000 euros). Around eight years later, the state of Victoria is still waiting for the money. "There are outstanding fines and the authorities will not let up in their efforts to collect them," said Government Chief Executive Allan.
Gibson's story served as the template for the Netflix series "Apple Cider Vinegar", which has been offered by the US streaming service since this month.
