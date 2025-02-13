EU Commission continues to grant Austria a grace period

No excessive deficit procedure initiated so far

The European Union declared in January that it would not initiate an excessive deficit procedure against Austria after all. The responsible EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis informed Finance Minister Gunter Mayr of this in a letter. The measures presented by the blue-black coalition negotiators could be sufficient to bring the deficit below the Maastricht limit of three percent of GDP, according to the letter. Specifically, around 6.3 billion is to be saved in 2025. This should enable the budget deficit to reach the 3% limit (of economic output) required by the EU Commission.