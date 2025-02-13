Blau-Weiß extends contract with coach Scheiblehner

Co-coach also extended until 2027

"I'm delighted that Scheibi has extended his contract for another two years. I have come to appreciate him and am absolutely convinced of his work and that he is the best solution for FC Blau-Weiß Linz. We have achieved a lot together and I am sure that we can still achieve a lot in this constellation. I'm also pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with Andreas Gahleitner to extend his contract until 2027. As a club, we are not only confident in our head coach, but also in the entire coaching team and are therefore confident about the tasks ahead," says sporting director Christoph Schößwendter.