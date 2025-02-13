New contract until 2027
Blau-Weiß extends contract with coach Scheiblehner
"Will Kickl finish forming the government first or your new contract at Blau-Weiß?" the "Krone" asked coach Gerald Scheiblehner on 9 January, who guessed Kickl. Now blue-black has failed - and the next day the extension of the BW Linz coach became official.
"Quality before quantity", said Christoph Peschek regarding the lengthy contract talks. Now the Blau-Weiß managing director has announced the deal. "Gerald Scheiblehner has developed the team very successfully with a clear idea of soccer and meticulous work and we were able to celebrate great sporting successes. I am delighted that we are now continuing our path together and extending our collaboration for a further two years. Together, head coach Gerald Scheiblehner, sports director Christoph Schößwendter and I want to establish FC Blau-Weiß Linz as a medium-sized Bundesliga club in the top division and continue to work very hard to achieve this," said Peschek.
Co-coach also extended until 2027
"I'm delighted that Scheibi has extended his contract for another two years. I have come to appreciate him and am absolutely convinced of his work and that he is the best solution for FC Blau-Weiß Linz. We have achieved a lot together and I am sure that we can still achieve a lot in this constellation. I'm also pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with Andreas Gahleitner to extend his contract until 2027. As a club, we are not only confident in our head coach, but also in the entire coaching team and are therefore confident about the tasks ahead," says sporting director Christoph Schößwendter.
Coach: "Calm is returning now"
Scheiblehner himself explains: "It's something special to be able to sign another two years after four years as a coach at a club. This continuity allows my coaching team and me to develop the team and especially the young players. I am pleased that there is now peace and quiet around me and that the focus is once again exclusively on the tasks ahead. We have already achieved a lot together, but we want to continue to develop steadily in the future and establish FC Blau-Weiß Linz in the Bundesliga.
