Truck loses control on the A2 and plunges into the depths

The truck then came to a standstill under the bridge and the cab on the passenger side was badly damaged. The two occupants were trapped in the accident - the firefighters who were called out freed the driver using hydraulic rescue equipment. The paramedics from the Red Cross provided first aid to the 44-year-old and took him to Villach Regional Hospital. "However, the emergency doctor was only able to determine that the co-driver had died," the police report on the tragic outcome.