France wins gold ++ ÖSV relay team 17th!

Only Gandler in the ÖSV team with an appealing performance

Gandler had also been ill recently, but she delivered a good personal performance. The Tyrolean was happy with her first flawless shooting of the season, adding that her skiing could be better. "But I'm surprised by the race. I thought I would be worse. It was a good clean and I think I'll get better from race to race." Komatz was somewhat perplexed by his shooting weakness: "I can't explain to myself why it went so badly in the prone position. It was certainly an instructive race," said the Styrian in the ORF interview.