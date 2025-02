Five fire departments on the way to an alarm in a tunnel

Lots of smoke for nothing

There was a huge amount of smoke coming from a truck. The firefighters had to clarify on site whether it was a fire or whether the engine had just overheated. "It was a truck that the driver had parked in a breakdown bay because he noticed smoke. Fortunately, the smoke only came from operating fluids that had broken out and evaporated in the engine compartment of the truck," said Gernot Schneider, commander of the Unterweitersdorf fire brigade.