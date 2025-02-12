Satire petition
200,000 signatures for the purchase of California
To the displeasure of many Danes, US President Donald Trump has already openly provoked several times by saying that he wants to buy Greenland and turn it into a US province. A Danish satirical petition is now taking this idea to task and proposing that Denmark should buy the state of California from the USA ...
By Wednesday, more than 200,000 signatories had already joined the joke proposal. The anonymous initiators of the call under the motto "Måke Califørnia Great Ægain" (in reference to Trump's election campaign slogan "Make America Great Again") are certain: "Trump could sell".
Lots of sun, high-tech and avocado toast
On the denmarkification website, they are calling on people to join the "greatest participatory campaign". The reasons why California in particular is a good place to buy are included: the good weather, the tech giants in Silicon Valley and avocado toast ...
Disneyland becomes "Hans Christian Andersenland"
Disneyland could be renamed "Hans Christian Andersenland" in reference to the famous Danish poet and writer and Mickey Mouse could be given a Viking hat - "why not?", they say. In addition, according to the initiators, Trump has never been a big fan of the Democratically governed state. The aim of the initiators is to collect half a million signatures.
Greenland only interested in US investments
In December, Trump raised the idea of Greenland becoming part of the USA and did not rule out military operations. The plan met with resistance both in Denmark, to which the autonomous territory belongs, and in Greenland itself. The island's government declared that it had no interest in becoming part of the USA and was only open to investment.
Regional elections in Greenland in March
However, politicians have feared foreign influence since Trump's statements. The parliament in Greenland therefore passed a law banning foreign party donations last week. Regional elections will be held in Greenland on March 11.
Greenland, which geographically belongs to North America, was colonized by Denmark in the 18th century and has had autonomous status since 1979, which was extended in 2009.
