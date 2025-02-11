Trial in Feldkirch
A highly indebted man from Vorarlberg wanted to make up for his financial difficulties by selling things that did not belong to him. He cheekily cashed in for goods that were never delivered. On Tuesday, he had to answer to the Feldkirch Regional Court.
"The criminal file just screams that you have dug yourself a pit," said judge Verena Wackerle to the defendant. The trial concerns several cases of fraud between March 2021 and June 2022, for which the accused blames a variety of economic and private circumstances. "At first, I was a self-employed master mechanic with my own expert's office. Everything went well. Seven years later, I was diagnosed with a tumor in my head and the doctors didn't give me much longer to live." As a result, the 45-year-old man sold his business.
But the man from Vorarlberg defied the illness and later ran a very successful security sales business. This was followed by a fantastic house with a pool worth half a million euros. Family happiness with his wife and two children seemed perfect. But the coronavirus crisis led to financial losses in the business, which affected the marriage. It broke up, only the mountain of debt remained and the defendant slipped into burnout and a drug problem.
Properly cashed in
In order to regain his footing and thus money, he sold his leased BMW despite an existing ban on selling it and collected 22,000 euros for it. He collects around 5,500 euros from two victims for security systems that he never delivers. In another case, he orders counterfeit money for 20,000 euros via a contact on the Internet, which he never receives. He also circulates counterfeit antigen tests and vaccination certificates, for which he collects 400 euros per certificate.
On a positive note, the presiding judge noted that the man had confessed, was making progress with his health, had a regular job and was striving to get his life back on track. Nevertheless, he was not found legally guilty, but was given a partial prison sentence of 15 months.
