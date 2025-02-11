"The criminal file just screams that you have dug yourself a pit," said judge Verena Wackerle to the defendant. The trial concerns several cases of fraud between March 2021 and June 2022, for which the accused blames a variety of economic and private circumstances. "At first, I was a self-employed master mechanic with my own expert's office. Everything went well. Seven years later, I was diagnosed with a tumor in my head and the doctors didn't give me much longer to live." As a result, the 45-year-old man sold his business.