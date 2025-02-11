Four “big bulls” for promotion

Salzburg's international journey is already over for the professionals this season, as they are merely spectators in the Champions League. The situation is different for the Bulls' U19s: Coach Daniel Beichler's team finished third in the Youth League phase and advanced to the round of the last 32 teams with ease and will face Celtic Glasgow in the first knockout round at home in the academy in Liefering on Wednesday (14). "A good and interesting opponent who has the classic Scottish characteristics such as physicality, athleticism and robustness," explains Beichler.