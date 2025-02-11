Youth League
Four “big bulls” for promotion
Salzburg's U19s face a challenge in the last 32 of the Youth League on Wednesday. The young bulls will face off against their contemporaries from Celtic Glasgow. The team will be supported by a quartet from the professional team.
Salzburg's international journey is already over for the professionals this season, as they are merely spectators in the Champions League. The situation is different for the Bulls' U19s: Coach Daniel Beichler's team finished third in the Youth League phase and advanced to the round of the last 32 teams with ease and will face Celtic Glasgow in the first knockout round at home in the academy in Liefering on Wednesday (14). "A good and interesting opponent who has the classic Scottish characteristics such as physicality, athleticism and robustness," explains Beichler.
Nevertheless, it is clear that the young bulls, who won the competition in 2017 and were beaten by French club Nantes in the round of 16 last season, will go into the match as favorites.
Three teams in action
Also because top scorer Phillip Verhounig and Co. have prominent support from the "big boys". With defenders Joane Gadou, John Mellberg, Tim Trummer and attacker Edmund Baidoo, four squad players from runners-up Salzburg will line up against the young bulls. The quartet already trained with the U19s on Tuesday and should gain important match practice there.
In addition to the Jungbullen, Sturm (at Lok Zagreb) and Rapid (against Atlético Madrid) are also in action today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
