Where things are happening when the fools are on the loose

Fun on the sports field

As the Neusiedl am See fire department is unable to organize the traditional carnival finale this year due to the renovation of the fire station, the NSC 1919 is helping out. The Karlo butcher's shop will be present with a food truck on the sports field, serving kettle goulash, sausages and bratwurst. In the heated tent, Weingut Thomas Sattler will be pouring pure grape juice, while the canteen association will be serving up food in the equally warm arbor. DJ FLUX will fire up the oven.