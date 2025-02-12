Carnival in Burgenland
Where things are happening when the fools are on the loose
The climax of the fun is fast approaching: Which crafty parades you should definitely not miss on Shrove Tuesday 2025, March 4.
As always, carnival began at 11.11 a.m. on 11/11 and is slowly approaching its climax, which this year falls on March 4. Where will most of the fools be on Shrove Tuesday?
Possibly in Oberpullendorf, where the carnival guild "Die Krebsler" is organizing the 47th parade in the town. Anyone who buys a ticket for the raffle can drink tea and eat doughnuts for free. Costumed groups receive vouchers as a small thank you, which can be redeemed in the restaurants.
Women's ball and jesters' party
On Shrove Saturday, March 1, the Weiberball at the Andreas Csarda Inn in Mörbisch is a fun-filled event. The following day, the parade ends with a carnival party in the courtyard of Philips Genussheuriger. As always, DJ Rush provides the top sound.
Of course, as every year, the carnival hustle and bustle takes place in Eisenstadt on Shrove Tuesday. The costumed floats start at 2 p.m. in front of Esterhazy Palace and slowly make their way down the pedestrian zone to the main square. It's not far, but you should still have plenty of refreshments afterwards and party with the spectators.
No Güssing without a parade!
At the last moment, or rather: after being canceled due to a lack of personnel, the parade in Güssing, which has become a legend, could still be put on. The guild, the club jesters, the catering jesters and the community jesters got together and announced in unison: there can't be a Shrove Tuesday here without a parade!
On the day of the days, Mattersburg is also a hive of activity. A children's carousel and a band from the town band await visitors on the event square. Free doughnuts are served from 11 a.m. while stocks last. So don't miss out!
Fun on the sports field
As the Neusiedl am See fire department is unable to organize the traditional carnival finale this year due to the renovation of the fire station, the NSC 1919 is helping out. The Karlo butcher's shop will be present with a food truck on the sports field, serving kettle goulash, sausages and bratwurst. In the heated tent, Weingut Thomas Sattler will be pouring pure grape juice, while the canteen association will be serving up food in the equally warm arbor. DJ FLUX will fire up the oven.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
