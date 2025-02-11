Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Suddenly rolled off

Major incident: school bus with three children involved in an accident

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 13:35

Dramatic scenes Wednesday afternoon in Deutschlandsberg (Styria): A school bus suddenly started rolling on a farm and crashed into a tree. Three children were on the bus. The driver, who just managed to jump into the vehicle, was injured.

0 Kommentare

The accident occurred on a farm in Wildbach, a district of the municipality of Deutschlandsberg. According to information from the Red Cross, three children were sitting in the school bus at around 12 noon on Tuesday when it started to roll and crashed into a tree.

"The bus driver was helping children to get off when he suddenly realized that the bus was rolling," says Hans Jürgen Ferlitsch from the Deutschlandsberg area fire brigade association, describing the incident. "At the last moment, he jumped into the bus and tried to stop it with the handbrake." 

The bus rolled down this slope. (Bild: BFVDL)
The bus rolled down this slope.
(Bild: BFVDL)

Children unharmed
The bus rolled down a slope for around 30 or 35 meters until it got stuck in a tree. "Luckily, that was really at the last moment," says Ferlitsch. Because at that point, the road goes downhill for several meters. 

The three children - aged 9, 9 and 6 - were uninjured. The driver, a 52-year-old Croatian who lives in the Deutschlandsberg district, was naturally unable to fasten his seatbelt and was taken to Deutschlandsberg Regional Hospital with minor injuries. 

The vehicle was badly damaged. (Bild: BFVDL)
The vehicle was badly damaged.
(Bild: BFVDL)

Large contingent of emergency services
Due to the unclear situation - the emergency call reported a rollover and smoke - two ambulances, an emergency doctor, a command vehicle and even two rescue helicopters were ordered to Wildbach. The Bad Gams, Deutschlandsberg, Frauental, Stainz and Wildbach fire departments were on the scene with 65 firefighters and 14 vehicles. The damaged minibus was recovered by the firefighters and parked on the farm. It was a total loss. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf