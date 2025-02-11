Major incident: school bus with three children involved in an accident

Large contingent of emergency services

Due to the unclear situation - the emergency call reported a rollover and smoke - two ambulances, an emergency doctor, a command vehicle and even two rescue helicopters were ordered to Wildbach. The Bad Gams, Deutschlandsberg, Frauental, Stainz and Wildbach fire departments were on the scene with 65 firefighters and 14 vehicles. The damaged minibus was recovered by the firefighters and parked on the farm. It was a total loss.