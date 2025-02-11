Three years in prison for failed robbery

A situation that you wouldn't want to experience twice: a masked man storms into the bank, demands money and threatens with a bomb. An employee had already had an encounter of this kind three years previously. "You become very alert after such an act, so I immediately had a strange feeling when the defendant came into the bank," said the woman at the trial at the regional court in Klagenfurt. The situation definitely seemed dangerous to her: "I didn't know what was going to happen."