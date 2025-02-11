Shortly before Valentine's Day
Every 4th Austrian goes through life as a single person
Austrians most often find love among friends: around 20% met their first relationship this way, 22% found their current partner this way. More than a quarter of respondents are still together with their first great love. One in four are not currently in a committed relationship.
These are the findings of a recent survey conducted by the Linz-based IMAS Institute* on the occasion of Valentine's Day on February 14.
Cupid's arrow strikes at work
Parties (13%) and education (10%) also played a role in the first relationship. For many (17%), however, their current love sparked at work.
While older generations over the age of 60 often found their first love through family or neighbors (eight and seven percent respectively), the internet and dating apps are becoming increasingly important for 16 to 34-year-olds (eight percent).
In the over-35 age group, however, only one percent met their partner online.
Older people find love on vacation
Across all generations, current partnerships were most often formed among friends (20 to 25 percent) and through work (16 to 20 percent). Then the age groups divide: For 16 to 34-year-olds, online or dating apps follow with twelve percent, for 35 to 59-year-olds parties and festivals (eight percent) as well as a bar, dating apps or club/hobbies (all seven percent), whereas the over-60s met their current favorite person at a club or hobby or on vacation (eight percent each) - dating apps played no role for them.
*IMAS surveyed 1013 people, statistically representative of the Austrian population aged 16 and over, in face-to-face interviews from December 16, 2024 to January 8, 2025.
