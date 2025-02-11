Every 4th Austrian goes through life as a single person

Older people find love on vacation

Across all generations, current partnerships were most often formed among friends (20 to 25 percent) and through work (16 to 20 percent). Then the age groups divide: For 16 to 34-year-olds, online or dating apps follow with twelve percent, for 35 to 59-year-olds parties and festivals (eight percent) as well as a bar, dating apps or club/hobbies (all seven percent), whereas the over-60s met their current favorite person at a club or hobby or on vacation (eight percent each) - dating apps played no role for them.