Farce at the Paraski World Championships
“Time was probably stopped with the sundial”
The next farce at the Paraski World Championships in Maribor (Slo)! There was an embarrassing timekeeping glitch in the men's slalom on Monday. The victim was Johannes Aigner, who had won five medals at the Paralympics in Beijing. The Lower Austrian grumbled: "Apparently they used the sundial to stop the time."
This has not often happened in skiing. After a clean first slalom run, the timing system showed Johannes Aigner and his guide Nico Haberl over seven seconds behind. A look at the camera replay showed that the time was still running when the two were already high-fiving each other in the finish area.
Shortly afterwards, the Lower Austrian was corrected to first place by the manual timekeeping. However, when Aigner and Haberl were already on the inspection for the second run, the duo suddenly found themselves in fifth place on the live timing monitor, 2.57 seconds behind the leaders. The time had been re-evaluated on the basis of the camera images and counted as the final, official result.
Confusion incomprehensible
Despite the chaos, the Lower Austrian and his guide went on the attack and put in a great second run, which in the end was only good enough for fourth place in the visually impaired class. Aigner hissed in the finish area: "It is simply incomprehensible to us how such confusion with the timekeeping can happen at a world championship. We had the impression that the race was timed using the sundial, even though there was no sun in the sky."
Postscript: "It is absolutely depressing for an athlete when something like this happens and we would like to see more professionalism. However, we would like to expressly say that the organizers on site did a good job and really did the best they could in the short time available and with the existing conditions."
Thomas Volgger also came fourth in the standing class: "I have to be honest and say that I didn't expect to come within reach of the medals. Sixth place was my goal and I'm absolutely happy with fourth place. I played it safe in the first run and then went on the attack in the second run. I did really well and that's really cool."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.