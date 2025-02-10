“Time was probably stopped with the sundial”

Confusion incomprehensible

Despite the chaos, the Lower Austrian and his guide went on the attack and put in a great second run, which in the end was only good enough for fourth place in the visually impaired class. Aigner hissed in the finish area: "It is simply incomprehensible to us how such confusion with the timekeeping can happen at a world championship. We had the impression that the race was timed using the sundial, even though there was no sun in the sky."