Cute football fan

Bradley Cooper in partner look with his daughter

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 14:40

She was probably the cutest football fan at the Super Bowl. Because Hollywood star Bradley Cooper didn't come to the sporting event in New Orleans with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, but with daughter Lea de Seine. And the cool dad-daughter duo naturally wore a partner look!

There was no mistaking which team the actor and his seven-year-old daughter were rooting for at the Super Bowl. Both Cooper and Lea wore jackets in the green of the Philadelphia Eagles, who later went on to win the game.

Having fun with dad Bradley
The celebrity daughter also combined her fan jacket with a cute checked skirt, black leggings and chunky moon boots as well as a pink peaked cap. 

Lea de Seine had a lot of fun with her dad.
Lea de Seine had a lot of fun with her dad.
(Bild: APA/AFP/TIMOTHY A. CLARY)

Hand in hand, the Hollywood star and his daughter entered the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and Lea listened intently and with a smile on her lips while her dad explained all sorts of things to her before the Eagles' big game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Cooper has long since infected his offspring with his passion for football. Back in January, for example, Lea was there when the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders. 

Cooper loves daddy duties
Lea de Seine comes from Cooper's relationship with top model Irina Shayk. Cooper's girlfriend Gigi Hadid also has offspring with daughter Khai (4).

Gigi Hadid also recently let it be known that the Hollywood star is completely at home in his role as a father. When the 50-year-old was absent from the Victoria's Secret show last fall, where his girlfriend was seen in lingerie, the model beauty revealed that he had been fulfilling his "fatherly duties". 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

