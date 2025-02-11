Holidaymakers wanted to reach mountain hotel via toboggan run

Fire department only dared to use four chains

The holidaymakers alerted their accommodation, and the call for help reached the Eben am Achensee fire department via the police at around 7.20 pm. "I would have turned around in the car after 100 meters," says head of operations Daniel Paulitsch, assessing the scale of the unreasonableness. With four chains on each vehicle, they fought their way to the stuck Audi. A cable winch was used to prevent the crash. The local mountain rescue team then delivered four suitable snow chains to the mountain. Equipped with these, one of the helpers drove the Audi down into the valley.