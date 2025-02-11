Vorteilswelt
Icy odyssey

Holidaymakers wanted to reach mountain hotel via toboggan run

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 06:00

The Berggasthof Rofan high above Lake Achensee in the Tyrolean district of Schwaz can actually only be reached by cable car, but a Ukrainian probably didn't know that. Undeterred, he fought his way uphill in his four-wheel drive car, but then got stuck. An adventurous rescue operation ensued.

0 Kommentare

Navi-errors happen all the time in Tyrol - but this case from Friday evening, which has now come to light, is special: a Ukrainian living in the Czech Republic had reserved a room at the Berggasthof Rofan via booking.com.

What is obvious to locals was probably not clear to the vacationer: The accommodation at 1840 meters above sea level is only accessible by cable car during the winter months.

Before this bend, the car slid towards the abyss. (Bild: ZOOM Tirol)
Before this bend, the car slid towards the abyss.
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)

Three kilometers uphill on a wintry forest road
The holidaymaker and his son were presumably following the navigation system data, which indicated the forest road or toboggan run. The no-entry sign in the valley obviously didn't bother the man. And so his four-wheel drive Audi continued to wind its way uphill on the snow-covered and icy path - for around three kilometers!

Shortly before a bend, at around 1,300 meters above sea level and close to the Buchauer Alm, which had burnt down, it was finally time to stop - the car was in danger of crashing.

Zitat Icon

I would have turned the car around after 100 meters.

(Bild: zoom.tirol)

Daniel Paulitsch, Feuerwehr Eben am Achensee

Bild: zoom.tirol

Fire department only dared to use four chains
The holidaymakers alerted their accommodation, and the call for help reached the Eben am Achensee fire department via the police at around 7.20 pm. "I would have turned around in the car after 100 meters," says head of operations Daniel Paulitsch, assessing the scale of the unreasonableness. With four chains on each vehicle, they fought their way to the stuck Audi. A cable winch was used to prevent the crash. The local mountain rescue team then delivered four suitable snow chains to the mountain. Equipped with these, one of the helpers drove the Audi down into the valley.

Driver grateful and visibly embarrassed
"The driver was embarrassed by the whole thing and was very grateful," says Paulitsch. However, it is clear that he will be charged for the approximately two-hour deployment of 20 men. The father and his son drove back to Innsbruck that evening, where they returned to the accommodation from which they had set off on their involuntary adventure.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
