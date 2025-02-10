On the subject of nude photos, a focus of this year's survey, it was also pointed out that sharing them is also part of self-determined sexuality for young people. However, the respondents were not always aware of the extent to which such images are sent voluntarily. 44% of the 55 respondents said yes, but 34% were not sure. And six percent of respondents also stated that they had already been secretly filmed in an intimate situation, for example during sex, on the toilet or while changing clothes.