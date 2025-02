Bayern, banana slices and the DFB Cup final

First professional at the age of 22, from Magath to Pacult

Stefan Maierhofer's career path is certainly unusual! The "Major" fought his way from SV Langenrohr to FC Bayern's second team in the mid-2000s at the age of 22. From then on, his meteoric rise in professional soccer began. He not only meets well-known players but also coaching legends. In our podcast, Stefan Maierhofer provides a few tidbits about Felix Magath and Peter Pacult.