Stories about the Shield Citizens were first published in 1598. This was a fictitious group of inhabitants of the town of Schilda who attracted attention by building a town hall without windows and then later trying to bring in sunlight with buckets. Somehow this reminds me of the Sky Shield initiative, in which Austria and Switzerland are to participate alongside 20 European NATO states. Both here and in Switzerland, there has been massive criticism of the question of whether Sky Shield is compatible with neutrality.