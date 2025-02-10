Kendrick Lamar electrifies with halftime show

In the past, superstars such as Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Prince and Lady Gaga have performed there. Jackson's appearance in 1993 marked the shift from traditional marching bands to high-profile pop performances. Some shows have gone down in history for different reasons - be it Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's controversial "Nipplegate" moment in 2004 or Whitney Houston's legendary rendition of the US national anthem in 1991, which is still considered one of the best of all time.