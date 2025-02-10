Vorteilswelt
Super Bowl

Kendrick Lamar electrifies with halftime show

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 03:25

Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar has thrilled millions of viewers in the stadium in New Orleans and on screens around the world with an eloquent half-time show at the Super Bowl.

During the final of the North American Football League NFL between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the 37-year-old artist performed a medley of his hits for more than ten minutes. The Super Bowl is the most important sporting event in the USA every year.

(Bild: APA/Getty Images)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images)

When Lamar played his five Grammy-winning battle track "Not Like Us", the arena erupted in cheers. In the opinion of many fans, Lamar won the rap duel against Canadian Drake last year with this super hit. His energetic hit "Humble" and the song "DNA" also thrilled the audience.

(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)

The show was interrupted several times by actor Samuel L. Jackson, who, as the personification of the cartoonish American character Uncle Sam, gave his comments on Lamar's performance. The rapper was supported by R&B singer and Grammy award winner SZA.

Mega performance in front of more than 100 million viewers
The performance at the Super Bowl is considered the biggest show of the year in the USA. With more than 100 million viewers in the United States alone, the short but often bombastic performances at half-time are usually even more popular than the actual game and have long since developed into their own cultural phenomenon.

In the past, superstars such as Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Prince and Lady Gaga have performed there. Jackson's appearance in 1993 marked the shift from traditional marching bands to high-profile pop performances. Some shows have gone down in history for different reasons - be it Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's controversial "Nipplegate" moment in 2004 or Whitney Houston's legendary rendition of the US national anthem in 1991, which is still considered one of the best of all time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf