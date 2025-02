Cyclist hit by car – thrown to the ground

The 60-year-old local woman and her husband wanted to cross the intersection of Sellrainer Straße - Messerschmittweg - Dorfstraße, which is regulated by traffic lights, on their e-bikes at around 1.30 pm. They entered the junction when the light turned green. According to the police, the traffic lights also turned green for an 89-year-old car driver, who then also entered the junction. There was a collision with the e-biker.