The Lueg bridge battle on the Brenner highway

"With such a large construction site and the high traffic load, it is important to pull together. Asfinag, the federal government, the province and the police are doing this and have planned their measures long-term and with foresight, coordinated them and communicated them internationally. Nevertheless, there will always be delays and traffic jams at the Brenner Pass, the busiest of all Alpine crossings with around 2.4 million trucks and a total of 14 million vehicles last year - we have to be honest about that. Our goal must be to keep these delays to a tolerable level and to reduce the diversion of traffic through the surrounding communities and villages to a minimum," emphasizes Zumtobel.